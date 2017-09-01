Windows 10 'Fall Creators Update' with virtual reality coming on October 17

on Thursday announced that the 'Fall Creators Update' for will start rolling out on October 17 and it will include (VR) and mixed reality support.

Announcing the availability at the (IFA) industry show which is underway in Berlin, Microsoft's Executive Vice President for Windows and Devices Terry Myerson said that the free update, originally announced in May, will also include a new photo app and many tweaks to the overall design and usability of

In the keynote, Myerson highlighted several new features, such as new inking tools for stylus users including the ability to draw directly on files, new 3D features for the Photos app and a new gaming mode that limits background tasks for better game performance.

Official support for Mixed Reality headsets — such as the models coming from Dell, HP, and — is also coming with the October 17 update, and those headsets are also expected to start shipping on or soon after October 17, Myerson added.

According to website, the update will also have 'Timeline' feature that will let users "jump back in time to find what they were working on, whether it was two hours or two months ago".

The new notification will let users work on several devices.

"Log out of one device and asks if you want to continue working in your app, doc or website on your next device. You can also copy and paste between connected devices from your clipboard," the website added.

Also, users can save files on Cloud and access them anywhere with 'OneDrive Files On-Demand'.

