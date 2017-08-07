Winds of change: Tatas may prune units in a year; no plan to cut staff

Cyrus Mistry spelt out his intention to consolidate the group soon after taking over as Tata Sons chairman in December 2012. Reports show that as early as February 2013, at a board meeting, he had said consolidation was the only way forward. Then in a June 2016 board meeting — four months before being ousted — Mistry proposed consolidating the businesses under eight verticals. The plan never took off. The $104-billion group is again in consolidation phase under N Chandrasekaran, who took over as the chairman in February. But this time, sources said, plans have ...