Wipro allots bonus equity shares

IT services major on Saturday announced that the company has allotted bonus equity shares to its shareholders.

“Further to our letters dated April 25, 2017, May 30, 2017 and June 05, 2017, we hereby inform you that on June 15, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company has allotted 2433074327 equity shares of Rs 2 each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held, to eligible members whose names appear in the register of members or list of beneficiary owners as on June 14, 2017,” said the company in a filing to the BSE.

This means the Bengaluru-headquartered company’s paid-up equity share capital stands increased at Rs 9732297308 for 4866148654 equity shares of Rs 2 each.