Wipro Consumer Care enters hair oil segment under Chandrika brand

Fast-moving consumer goods major Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has entered the hair oil category under the Chandrika brand, to start with Kerala market. In 2004, Wipro had acquired Chandrika, an ayurvedic and herbal soap brand from a Kerala based business family.
According to industry estimates, the hair oil market size in India is pegged at around Rs 80 billion with coconut-based oils accounting for 46 per cent. Non-coconut or perfumed oil segment has a market size of Rs 42.83 billion.
With hair oil having one of the highest market penetrations at 90 per cent, most companies have been playing to their strengths in the segment. Major companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Dabur, Emami, P&G and Bajaj are competing for a bigger market share in the segment.
Anil Chugh, chief executive officer at Wipro Consumer Care, said, “For several decades now, Chandrika has been a trusted Ayurveda soap brand. It is also one of the few handmade soap brands in the country. We have packed the goodness of Ayurveda in Chandrika hair oil.”
The hair oil will be available in two unit sizes and has been priced at Rs 75 and Rs 210, respectively.
