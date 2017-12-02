Wipro faces Rs 900-cr lawsuit over ERP implementation

Wipro, India’s third-largest software services firm, on Friday said it would contest the lawsuit filed by US seeking damages of over Rs 900 crore ($140 million) for a project that began in 2009.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, said the company had become a subject of litigation with a long-time customer, US.

“The lawsuit relates to an project which began in 2009 and was undertaken by US... The lawsuit in US District Court for the Eastern District of New York seeks damages amounting to $140 million plus additional costs related to the project,” said.



It added that the financial implications for Wipro, if any, would depend on the final judgement in the matter. said it had joined the project in 2010, and the post-Go-live process was completed in 2014.

“ strongly believes that the allegations misstate facts and the claims are baseless. will vigorously contest the allegations in court,” it said.

The Bengaluru-based company said it had provided “valuable services with skill and care” and during the course of the project, had given many positive evaluations.

also received an award from US with respect to this project in 2014, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)