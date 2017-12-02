Wipro faces Rs 900-cr lawsuit over ERP implementation

-
It added that the financial implications for Wipro, if any, would depend on the final judgement in the matter. Wipro said it had joined the project in 2010, and the post-Go-live process was completed in 2014.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
