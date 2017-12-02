JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Adani Power hits back at Congress, says its power rates 'cheapest'

Triggers falling into place for Biocon
Business Standard

Wipro faces Rs 900-cr lawsuit over ERP implementation

Wipro said the company had become a subject of litigation with a long-time customer, National Grid US

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/New York 

Wipro

Wipro, India’s third-largest software services firm, on Friday said it would contest the lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of over Rs 900 crore ($140 million) for a project that began in 2009. 

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Wipro said the company had become a subject of litigation with a long-time customer, National Grid US. 

“The lawsuit relates to an ERP implementation project which began in 2009 and was undertaken by National Grid US... The lawsuit in US District Court for the Eastern District of New York seeks damages amounting to $140 million plus additional costs related to the project,” Wipro said. 

It added that the financial implications for Wipro, if any, would depend on the final judgement in the matter. Wipro said it had joined the project in 2010, and the post-Go-live process was completed in 2014. 

Wipro strongly believes that the allegations misstate facts and the claims are baseless. Wipro will vigorously contest the allegations in court,” it said. 

The Bengaluru-based company said it had provided “valuable services with skill and care” and during the course of the ERP implementation project, National Grid had given Wipro many positive evaluations. 

Wipro also received an award from National Grid US with respect to this project in 2014, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 02 2017. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements