Wipro, Infosys see decline in share of top-five clients in total revenues

India's internet technology (IT) services firms such as and have seen revenue contribution from their top five clients decline as they have not been spending enough on traditional services and have shifted technology budgets towards areas such as digital and cloud.

These large clients, who have long-term multi-year outsourcing contracts with Indian firms, contribute nearly a tenth of their revenue. Any change in their IT spending would have an impact on renewals, forcing to invest more resources and time to get new contracts.

has a total 1,162 clients as on March 31, 2017, while has nearly 1,300 clients.

Infosys, India's second-largestt IT services firm, saw more than 10 per cent decline in revenue share from top five clients in the previous financial year. While it received 14.1 of the total income from top five customers in FY16, the share from top five clients in previous financial year stood at 15.7 per cent.