Wipro eyes other options for second Bengal campus

“We are exploring newer opportunities. That chapter (SEZ) is closed,” said Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer at Wipro, on the sidelines of the Nasscom
East IT Awards.
Wipro
was one of the first IT companies
to set up operations in West Bengal.
It had been demanding an SEZ
status and had withheld further investment in the state, though it had 50 acres of land. Infosys’ entry in the state has also been delayed because of the Trinamool Congress government’s reluctant SEZ
policy. Wipro’s first campus was set up with an SEZ
status during the Left regime.
Nasscom
President R Chandrashekhar said as per law no new SEZ
licences could be granted after April 1 this year. “However, SEZs set up before will continue to enjoy benefits.”
She added while Wipro
and Infosys
would not get SEZ
licences, the state would assist them. “Let me know what you want and we will help you. Our land bank is ready. If you set up IT units here, your cost will be lowest in the country.”
Comparing Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country, with West Bengal
she said her state was the ideal destination for firms in the sector. “Attrition in Bengaluru is 35 per cent; in Kolkata
it is three per cent,” Banerjee said.
