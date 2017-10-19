Wipro: Not yet on the recovery path

After the better-than-expected June quarter performance, Wipro's second quarter show disappointed as did its weak guidance. A 0.3 per cent sequential improvement in IT services revenues for a company that is looking at reversing its revenue growth performance compared to peers is not encouraging. While the performance is within the company's own guidance of -0.2 to 1.5 per cent growth, Wipro ended up close to the lower end of that band. Compiled by BS Research Bureau The 4.4-6 per cent fall in the performance of the healthcare and communications verticals, which ...