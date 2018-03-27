Wipro opens tech center in Texas for advanced analytics, to grow headcounts

Wipro, India’s third largest information technology services company, on Tuesday said it has opened a technology center in Plano, Texas, and plans to grow its headcount to 2000 in the US state over next few years. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has around 1400 employees working in Texas alone. The Texas technology center which will initially employs around 150 people, is focused on developing capabilities in new and emerging technologies. The new facility which will house Wipro’s will also serve as a hub for advanced analytics, the company said.

“With more than 1,400 employees in Texas and major operations now in Plano, Dallas and Houston, is playing an important role in the Texas economy,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott who on Tuesday visited Wipro’s facility in Electronic City, Bengaluru, along with senior officials of the state’s administration.

In addition to the Texas technology center, has major operations in Dallas and Houston in Texas. The company has a 26,000-square feet facility in Houston, which serves as a hub to drive digital business transformation for its clients from the energy sector. also plans to develop a digital pod at its Houston facility, where its clients can leverage design thinking to foster innovation.

“Our technology center in Plano is the latest milestone in our growing operations in Texas, and is testament to the local talent pool and the robust support offered by the state to the technology sector,” said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO, “As a company with a sizeable presence in the state and a deep relationship with the local community, we are committed to delivering best-in-class services to our clients, hiring locally and contributing to to create a better future for all.”

During the past decade, has invested over $2 billion in US where the company has over 40 facilities spread across 23 states. The company employs over 13,000 people in the country, 55 per cent of which are local Americans.