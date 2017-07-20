Wipro Q1 profit beats Street estimate; Rs 11,000-cr buyback announced

Wipro, India's third-largest software exporter, said its June-quarter profit was up 1.2 per cent to Rs 2,077 crore from Rs 2,052 crore, and gross revenue was up by 0.2 per cent to Rs 13,626 crore from Rs 13,599 crore over the same period last year.

IT services revenue grew 0.9 per cent on reported dollar basis to $1.97 billion over the March 2017 quarter, but ahead of the company's guidance. had forecast dollar revenue of $1.95 billion, in the range of negative two per cent to flat growth over the previous quarter. In non-GAAP constant currency terms, IT services revenue was up 0.3 per cent sequentially.

IT services' operating profit margin for the quarter was 16.8 per cent, a drop of 100 basis points compared to 17.8 per cent in the year-ago period and also lower than the 18.3 per cent figure in the March quarter.

"We delivered revenues above the apparent of the guidance range. Our focus on combined with our investments in client mining have resulted in strong growth in the top accounts," said Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO.

The first quarter has been a mixed bag for large IT as they struggle with technology shifts towards and cloud, automation of low-end tasks, and growing protectionism in developed markets. In the case of Wipro, the impact of rupee appreciation and salary hikes were partially offset by strong business efficiency and robust cash generation. Weakness in the healthcare verticals and seasonal softness was expected to affect the Q1 numbers.

The board has approved a buyback proposal of Rs 11,000 crore, or $1.7 billion. The company guided IT services revenue to the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the second quarter ending September.