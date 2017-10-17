Wipro Q2 profit up 5.6% to Rs 2,189 cr, beats estimates

Wipro, India’s third largest software exporter said second quarter profits grew 5.6% to ~2189.5 crore, beating street estimates on the back of improved efficiency and growing business from customers for its digital offerings.

However, it saw dip by 2.5% to Rs 13,423 crore as income from customers in the US, which contributes over half its revenue, saw a marginal increase as it saw weakness in healthcare and communication business segments.

The US business grew 0.5% over the previous quarter, while Wipro saw from Europe grow 5.8% and Asia Pacific at 7.4%. India and West Asia, which it saw restructuring in the last few quarters, dipped by 3.2%.

Wipro, the Bengaluru-based IT major had reported profits of Rs 2,073.9 crore on revenues of Rs 13,765.7 crore in the June to September period last year.

The second quarter was also the first time that Wipro had reported quarterly of $ 2 billion. Operating margins stood at 17.3% on the back of improved employee utilisation of 72.9%, increase in one percentage point, while it saw headcount reduce by 3031 to 163,759 people. Using it artificial intelligence platform Holmes, it has also been able to see productivity savings of 2,500 people in second level maintenance.

“Three IT Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Persistent, Wipro has shown growth in margin and headcount reduction. Lot of the are seeing net headcount reduction,” said Madhu Babu, IT analyst with brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Last week, Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest exporter beat street estimates on improved efficiency and increased digital wins. The firm also said clients were increasing spending, indicating a confidence in business revival in the coming quarters.

Its rival Infosys will report its second quarter on October 24, the first after co-founder Nandan Nilekani returned at the helm of the company after a board and management shakeout that led to the exit of former CEO Vishal Sikka.

“For Wipro, 0.3% in constant currency (CC) growth is not great, said Babu. “ Organically the company has not grown. Even if you see full year growth, Wipro will do lets say 3.5% growth in dollar terms but there is cross-currency benefits, its acquisitions are helping in growth. 2.8% YoY growth in Q2 is driven by acquisitions,” he said.

A Bloomberg estimate had projected Wipro to post profits of Rs 2,061.4 crore on revenues of Rs 13,841.9 crore

“We are making visible progress in each of our strategic themes. Overall, I am confident that we are moving in the right direction and seeing the velocity pick-up,” said Abidali Neemuchwala, chief executive officer at Wipro.

Wipro says it generates 24.1% of its from digital business that generates higher margins than the traditional services. The cloud business is at a run rate to achieve $1 billion a year.

The firm expects two verticals - health care and communications that saw business slow in the second quarter to revive in the coming months

The firm has projected to grow by 0-2% its in the range of $2.014 billion to $2.054 billion, which analysts termed it as a disappointment.

“Wipro’s 3QFY18E guidance of 0-2% QoQ growth is a disappointment. A couple of positive factors this time around are return to growth in BFSI and ENU, which together account for more than 40% of

The buyback price could also protect major stock downside,” said Harit Shah, analyst (IT), Reliance Securities in a note.