Wipro Q3 net drops 12% to Rs 19.3 bn q-o-q; IT services margin at 14.8%

-
ALSO READWipro Q2 profit up 5.6% to Rs 2,189 crore, beats estimates Bharti Airtel Q3 net declines 39% to Rs 3.06 bn; ARPU down 15% at Rs 123 Infosys Q3 net profit rises 37.6% to Rs 51.29 billion Tata Consultancy Services posts 1.3% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 65.31 bn YES Bank posts 22% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 10.76 bn; NII jumps 27%
-
Consolidated profit of IT major Wipro Ltd dropped 12% to Rs 19.3 billion for the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 21.89 billion in the previous quarter. However, revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 136.69 billion as against Rs 134.23 billion in September 2017. The company board approved interim dividend of Rupee 1 per share. IT services margin for the quarter was 14.8%.
The company expects March quarter revenues from IT services to be in the range of $2.03-$2.07 billion.On annual basis, the net profit dropped 8.5% when compared to Rs 21.1 billion in the year-ago period. On Friday, Wipro stock on BSE closed 0.74% higher at Rs 328.45.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU