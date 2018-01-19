JUST IN
Wipro Q3 net drops 12% to Rs 19.3 bn q-o-q; IT services margin at 14.8%

However, revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 136.69 bn as against Rs 134.23 bn in September 2017

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Wipro

Consolidated profit of IT major Wipro Ltd dropped 12% to Rs 19.3 billion for the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 21.89 billion in the previous quarter. However, revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 136.69 billion as against Rs 134.23 billion in September 2017. The company board approved interim dividend of Rupee 1 per share. IT services margin for the quarter was 14.8%.

The company expects March quarter revenues from IT services to be in the range of $2.03-$2.07 billion. On annual basis, the net profit dropped 8.5% when compared to Rs 21.1 billion in the year-ago period. On Friday, Wipro stock on BSE closed 0.74% higher at Rs 328.45.

First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 16:02 IST

