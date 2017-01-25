Company
Wipro to acquire Brazilian IT firm for $8.7 mn
Business Standard

Wipro Q3 net declines 6% to Rs 2,115 cr; weakest Q4 guidance among peers

Company expects revenues from IT services business in range of $1,922 mn-$1,941 mn for March quarter

Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

Wipro

Country's third largest software exporter Wipro Ltd saw third quarter profits decline by 5.8% to Rs 2,115  crore, while revenue grew 6.4% to Rs 13,688 crore, as customers slowed spending in a weak quarter.

Operating margins, calculated as sales minus expenses stood at 18.3% in the quarter, a 0.50 percentage improvement over the previous quarter as it drove automation and efficiency. IT services revenue decreased by 0.7% to $1.90 billion, below its October forecast of flat to 0.5% growth in the quarter. 

Wipro had reported profits of Rs 2,246 crore on revenue of Rs 12,860 core in the same quarter last year.

"Our bold investments in digital, BPaas, cloud applications position Wipro as the partner of choice for the digital businesses of our clients. Digital eco-system by 9.9% sequentially in the quarter and now constitutes 21.7 % of our revenues," said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, chief executive officer at Wipro in a statement.

Wipro has forecast revenue to grow in the range of $ 1.92 billion to $ 1.94 billion, or 1-2% growth, the weakest among its Indian peers.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm said it has signed a deal to buy Brazilian software services firm InfoSERVER for $ 8.7 million to get access to the Latin American market.

On Wednesday, the IT major's stocks on BSE closed 1.3% lower at Rs 475 apiece.

