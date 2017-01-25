Wipro Q3 net rises 2% to Rs 2,110 cr q-o-q

IT major Wipro
Ltd reported 2% rise in net profit
at Rs 2,110 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 as against Rs 2,070 crore in the previous quarter.
On annual basis, the net profit
dropped 6% as employee costs and technical fees rose.
The dollar revenue
was marginally lower at $1,903 million as compared to $1,916 million in September 2016.
IT services margins was 18.3% for the quarter, as compared to 17.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.
The company board approved interim dividend
of Rs per share.
Company said IT services segment had a headcount of 179,129 as of December 31, 2016.
Wipro
Ltd CEO Abidali Neemuchwala expected customer budgets to change drastically and restructuring of India and West Asia to be a headwind in the near term.
Wipro
Ltd says it expects revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $1,922 million-$1,941 million for March quarter.
On Wednesday, the IT major's stocks closed 1.3% lower at Rs 475 apiece.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU