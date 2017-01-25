Company
Business Standard

Wipro Q3 net rises 2% to Rs 2,110 cr q-o-q

Company expects revenues from IT services business in range of $1,922 mn-$1,941 mn for March quarter

BS Web Team 

Abidali Neemuchwala, Wipro's chief executive
File photo of Abidali Neemuchwala, Wipro's chief executive

IT major Wipro Ltd reported 2% rise in net profit at Rs 2,110 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 as against Rs 2,070 crore in the previous quarter.

On annual basis, the net profit dropped 6% as employee costs and technical fees rose.

The dollar revenue was marginally lower at $1,903 million as compared to $1,916 million in September 2016.

IT services margins was 18.3% for the quarter, as compared to 17.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The company board approved interim dividend of Rs per share.

Company said IT services segment had a headcount of 179,129 as of December 31, 2016.

Wipro Ltd CEO Abidali Neemuchwala expected customer budgets to change drastically and restructuring of India and West Asia to be a headwind in the near term.

Wipro Ltd says it expects revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $1,922 million-$1,941 million for March quarter.

On Wednesday, the IT major's stocks closed 1.3% lower at Rs 475 apiece.

Business Standard
Business Standard
