Wipro Q3 net rises 2% to Rs 2,110 cr q-o-q

IT major Ltd reported 2% rise in at Rs 2,110 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 as against Rs 2,070 crore in the previous quarter.



On annual basis, the dropped 6% as employee costs and technical fees rose.

IT services margins was 18.3% for the quarter, as compared to 17.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The company board approved interim of Rs per share.





Ltd CEO Abidali Neemuchwala expected customer budgets to change drastically and restructuring of India and West Asia to be a headwind in the near term. Company said IT services segment had a headcount of 179,129 as of December 31, 2016.

Ltd says it expects revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $1,922 million-$1,941 million for March quarter.

The was marginally lower at $1,903 million as compared to $1,916 million in September 2016.