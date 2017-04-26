Wipro Q4 profit flat at Rs 2,276 cr, says local hiring to offset visa woes

Wipro, India’s third-largest software exporter, said its fourth-quarter profits grew 0.4 per cent to Rs 2,267 crore on a 2.6 per cent higher revenue of Rs 13,987.5 crore, as the digital, energy and utilities business increased.

The Bengaluru-based company said IT services revenue grew 2.7 per cent over the previous quarter to $1.96 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2016-17, had projected a revenue of $1.92-1.94 billion. The company’s operating margin, calculated as sales minus expenses, rose 0.7 percentage points to 18.3 per cent.

expects revenue of $1.92-1.96 billion in the first quarter of 2017-18, following project cancellations and a slow retail business. “We delivered revenues within the guidance range in the fourth quarter,” said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, chief executive officer of “We are confident that the recovery in energy and utilities and our demonstrated strength in digital will help us improve our growth trajectory during the course of the current financial year.”

The company hired a net 8,570 employees during 2016-17.

Wipro, which announced shares, promised a share buyback by July. It also extended the tenure of its chairman and managing director, Azim Premji, by two years, indicating there could be a delay in son Rishad Premji, a board member, taking up the top job.

“Wipro’s were a mixed bag with revenues coming marginally higher and margins slightly lower than expectations. The guidance for the first quarter of 2017-18 is due to cancellation of projects in the health care business as well as challenges in the retail vertical. This reflects the need for better account management at Wipro,” wrote Dipen Shah, senior vice-president at Kotak Securities, in a note.

Neemuchwala said he was confident of a revival of business as executed a strategy to expand digital, hire locally and offer newer solutions to customers. “Our confidence of the recovery stems from expectation of HPS bottoming out, the India business recovering, BFSI accelerating, and the energies and utilities vertical picking up,” he said.