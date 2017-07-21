Wipro rises 6.5%; mcap up Rs 8,475 cr on buyback plan

of today ended with 6.5 per cent gains after the company announced a mega offer of Rs 11,000 crore and posted a 1.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter.



The stock jumped 6.47 per cent to settle at Rs 286.40 on During the day, it soared 8.17 per cent to Rs 291 -- its 52-week high.



On NSE, it surged 6.27 per cent to close at Rs 286.05.The company's also rose sharply by Rs 8,474.83 crore to Rs 1,39,373.83 crore.On the volume front, 21.03 lakh of the company were traded on and over one crore changed hands at during the day.The stock was the biggest gainer on both the key benchmark indices during the day." announced a good set of numbers. On the positive side, the board of directors approved a proposal," said Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research - IT, Angel Broking.yesterday announced a mega offer of Rs 11,000 crore, joining the growing roaster of IT firms returning surplus cash to their shareholders."The Board of Directors approved a proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the company of up to 343.75 million equity of Rs 2 each (representing 7.06 per cent of total equity capital)," said in a statement.The price will be Rs 320 ($4.95) per equity share for up to Rs 11,000 crore ($1.7 billion), it added.Share buybacks improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders while also supporting share price during periods of sluggish market conditions.Besides, has posted a 1.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,076.7 crore for the April-June quarter.The Bengaluru-based firm had registered a net profit of Rs 2,052 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income grew marginally to Rs 14,281.4 crore during the first quarter.