Wipro's bets on digital start to pay off

As Abidali Neemuchwala completes six quarters as the chief executive of India’s third largest IT services firm, he seems to have figured out a way to break the jinx of sluggish growth that the company has seen for years. Last month, Neemuchwala said Wipro has “crossed all internal milestones”, putting itself firmly on the path to higher growth in the future. Industry analysts give Neemuchwala, who was poached from larger rival Tata Consultancy Services in 2015, a thumbs up for his strategy in an otherwise bleak IT services market. During the initial four ...