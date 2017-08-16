Wipro's bets on digital start to pay off

As Abidali Neemuchwala completes six quarters as the chief executive of India’s third largest IT services firm, he seems to have figured out a way to break the jinx of sluggish growth that the company has seen for years. Last month, Neemuchwala said Wipro has “crossed all internal milestones”, putting itself firmly on the path to higher growth in the future. Industry analysts give Neemuchwala, who was poached from larger rival Tata Consultancy Services in 2015, a thumbs up for his strategy in an otherwise bleak IT services market. During the initial four ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?