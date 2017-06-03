Wipro's revenue from top 10 clients on the decline

The contributions from Wipro's top 10 have reduced by four percentage points to 17 per cent of its services revenues during the past three years amid pricing pressure, technology shifts, and global uncertainties.

Global businesses have reduced spending on traditional services and shifted their dollars to digital technology areas such as cloud.

“Our 10 largest services accounted for approximately 21 per cent, 19 per cent, and 17 per cent of our services revenues for the years ended March 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively,” said the Bengaluru-headquartered software services major in its annual report.

earned net profits of Rs 8,514 crore on revenues of Rs 55,040 crore in FY17.

Growth in dollar terms was 7.4 per cent to $8.5 billion in the last fiscal year, at a time when its larger peer, TCS, grew 6.2 per cent at $17.58 billion. growth in dollar terms was at par with that of Infosys.

Wipro, India’s third-largest software services exporter, and its peers such as Infosys and have seen their customers slash budgets on traditional services — building applications or maintaining them on servers located on their premises, and shifting the dollars to newer services in digital and cloud.

At the same time, are seeking to automate testing and first-level maintenance services, hurting Indian firms. The new dollars are being invested in emerging areas such as digital, making an application that looks good and works on a smartphone as efficient as a Facebook app, while making sure that the backend software talk to each other more effectively for the right outcome.

said was offering premium services across the digital value-chain, including advisory, strategy, design and engineering, and has been investing in non-linearity initiatives including deploying its artificial intelligence platform Holmes.

In digital contracts, expect firms such as to consult and work with them locally to arrive at a solution before they deliver from offshore locations such as India. This shift has also forced to look at increased hiring in countries such as the US.

plans to have nearly 50 per cent of its US workforce to be locals. The firm says global firms are looking at consolidating their vendors as they look at both value and cost.

“However, we continuously strive to differentiate ourselves from the competition and sustain prices and profits by demonstrating the unique and differentiated value we bring to our clients,” said.



