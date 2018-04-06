Wipro sells 63% stake in airport IT services JV to Antariksh Softtech

India's third largest firm today said it has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs 31.5 million deal.

Airport IT Services Ltd is a joint venture (JV) between (74 per cent) and or DIAL that held 26 per cent stake. It provides various IT services at the in

" Ltd has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech as part of divesture of the subsidiary. DIAL is considering expansion of the airport and procuring more assets under the JV," said in a regulatory filing.

It added that the parties have mutually agreed to introduce a third party (Antariksh Softtech) into the JV, with reduction of stake by

"Consequent to the sale, now holds 11 per cent stake in Airport IT," it said.

Airport IT will continue to outsource IT services of the airport to as per the existing arrangement.

The consideration received from the sale is Rs 3.15 crore and the deal was completed on April 5, it added.