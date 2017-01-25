Wipro to acquire Brazilian IT firm for $8.7 mn

services major on Wednesday signed an agreement to acquire InfoSERVER SA, an service provider focussed on the Brazilian market for $8.7 million.

InfoSERVER, which counts some of the largest Brazilian banks as its clients, will help in expanding its presence in the country's highly traditional and competitive banking, financial services and market besides adding invaluable domain and process knowledge on the sector, said in a statement here.

"The LATAM market and in particular is a strategic growth and investment region for Wipro. This will provide with scale and key client relationships, especially in the banking, financial services and domains, which are the largest and fastest growing sectors in the region," Ankur Prakash, Vice President and Head of New Growth and Emerging Markets, said.

This closely aligns with Wipro's vision to localise, expand its presence and become a significant partner of choice in the Latin American market and an end-to-end services provider that brings global expertise while operating as a local company.

has a significant presence in Latin America with offices across five countries in the region- Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

The is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals by regulatory bodies in Brazil.