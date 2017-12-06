Wipro to expand operations in London, to set up third office

Indian software major on Wednesday said it was opening its third office in to offer print on demand (pod) services to its regional customers.

"The new office near the Broadgate Circle will be in addition to our two offices on City Road and Sheldon Square in London, with 1,800 employees," said Vice-President Rajan Kohli at a trade event here.

Pod is a printing technology used for printing books and other publications for online sales worldwide.

"The additional presence in will allow us to work for our clients in collaboration with designers and software engineers and to incubate innovative and disruptive ideas," said Kohli at a meeting with a visiting trade delegation from Britain.

Terming the opening of the third office a milestone in the IT major's growth journey, Kohli said the latest pod in would attract design and engineering talent to serve its clients in Britain and Europe.

The meeting was organised by the Mayor of London's office and the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru to mark the six-day visit of Mayor Sadiq Khan to India and Pakistan since Monday for improving trade ties between the two South Asian nations and the city of

Wipro's announcement coincided with Khan's promotional agency & Partners opening its overseas office in Bengaluru.

"Indian tech firms are set to create 400 more jobs in this year," said the agency in the statement.

The new office is part of London's drive to strengthen trade and investment links with India and ease the process for Indian firms in setting up or expanding in the British capital.

"As and Bengaluru are hotbeds for innovation and creativity, we see a great opportunity for British and Indian tech firms to do business across both markets," said & Partners' International Trade and Investment Director David Slater on the occasion.

India is the second biggest foreign investor in London, with Indian firms creating over 4,500 jobs in the city during the last 10 years.