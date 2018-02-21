Wipro to set up Rs 2.2 billion manufacturing unit in Telangana

Telangana today said the consumer products division of Wipro, Consumer Care, has decided to invest Rs 2.2 billion for setting up a manufacturing unit in the state. The proposed unit will manufacture toilet soaps and other personal care products, an official release said. The project will come up on a 40-acre land in Maheshwaram mandal of district, creating 300 direct jobs and about 200 indirect ones, it added. for IT and Industries KT suggested that there are many other business opportunities that can explore in the state. " has a good presence in the state and its new manufacturing unit will boostthe progress of the industrial sector in Telangana," he said. The has given approvals to many mega projects through the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-certification System, and the latest investment by is a testimony to that, the official release said.