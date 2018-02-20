Wipro unveils affordable integrated home automation system for smart home

Consumer Care and Lighting, one of the fastest growing FMCG in India, has launched Z Nxt, an This highly affordable system enables the user to transform any ordinary home into a smart home, where the complete household can be controlled from any smart devices, anywhere in the world. "With up to 40 per cent power savings, Z Nxt home automation solution can enhance at home," Consumer Care and Lighting Senior Vice President and Business Head (Consumer Lighting and Switches) said in a statement here. Z NXT, home automation system can be installed without replacing the existing switches and wires within the home and it seamlessly integrates lighting, air conditioners, and geysers. The solution also comes with in-built sensors, which will alert the owners in case of fire, gas leakage, intrusion etc. All electrical appliances can be controlled from a single app from an or an IoS device, a remote or a wall mounted LCD device and through voice control, by multiple users. Its failsafe design ensures control of the electrical devices with existing switches by someone who may not have access to a The system also allows keyless door entry by enabling remote operation of the door locks.