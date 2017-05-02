Wipro unveils new brand identity, changes logo

-
Wipro on Tuesday said the company changed its logo and unveiled its new brand identity.
The new identity, along with the logo, would mark Wipro's emergence as a trusted digital transformation partner to clients, delivering at global scale with increasingly localised capabilities, and leveraging hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, cognitive and emerging technologies.
While the new logo represents the way Wipro "connects the dots" for its clients integrating deep technology and domain expertise, applying insights from across industries, and consistently delivering world-class integrated, end-to-end capabilities and services, it also highlights the company's strong technology heritage and reflects capabilities for the future.
"Our brand identity is a visual expression of what we do and mean, for our clients. And this is directly energized by our values. The values are our core and our beacon, the bedrock of our culture. Our re-articulated values connect and resonate deeply with the new, vibrant, brand identity," said Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd.
Chief executive Abidali Z Neemuchwala said the new identity reflects diversity and aspirations of Wipro's employees. "The new brand identity marks our journey of transformation in the digital world. Our brand refresh signals an even closer engagement with clients, greater innovation, and a deeper impact on their business."
