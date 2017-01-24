Wipro vice-chairman T K Kurien to retire on Jan 31

T K has been an integral part of the organisation's leadership for years, says Azim Premji

Country's third largest software services firm on Tuesday said its Executive Vice-Chairman and Board member will retire on January 31.



Kurien was elevated to the role of Executive Vice-Chairman last year along with the appointment of as Wipro's CEO and Executive Director.



"T K has been an integral part of the organisation's leadership for years. He has played a vital role in building and scaling up many of Wipro's successful businesses besides spearheading our transformation into a future ready organisation," Chairman said in a statement.



He added that Kurien has for long been a "powerful voice in championing and espousing the cause of the industry" at various fora around the world.



"TK and Abid (Abidali) have worked together over the past 12 months to complete a smooth and effective transition. In the past year, TK and Abid have charted out a new technology roadmap and further deepened our client relationships besides scaling our big bets in automation, artificial intelligence and digital," Premji said.



This seamless transition has allowed Kurien to advance his retirement from the previously planned date by two months, he added.



Kurien began his career with in 2000. He has held leadership positions across businesses like EcoEnergy division, WCS ( Consulting Services) and healthcare and life sciences unit.



Before joining Wipro, Kurien served as the Managing Director of GE X Ray from October 1997 to January 2000.



Prior to this, he was the CFO of GE Medical Systems (South Asia). An influential speaker, TK is a Chartered Accountant. He has an abiding interest in strategy and history and is an avid runner.



"I consider myself deeply honoured and privileged to have been a part of this organisation. We have grown manifold and are today a partner of choice for several marquee names around the world. I thank my colleagues and other stakeholders for their support over the years," Kurien said.

