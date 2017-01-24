Wipro Vice Chairman T K Kurien to step down on January 31

Company
Wipro vice-chairman T K Kurien to retire on Jan 31
BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

Wipro's Vice-chairman, T K Kurien, (left) with new CEO, Abidali Neemuchwala
Wipro’s Vice-chairman T K Kurien (left) with CEO Abidali Neemuchwala

Indian IT giant Wipro has said that Vice Chairman T K Kurien will retire at the end of January, bringing an end to his 16-year long career with the company.

Kurien had served as the chief executive of Wipro for five years before being replaced by Abidali Z Neemuchwala in March last year. He leaves the company two months ahead of the end of his planned tenure.

"TK has been an integral part of the organisation's leadership for years. He has played a vital role in building and scaling many of Wipro's successful businesses besides spearheading our transformation into a future ready organisation," said Azim Premji, chairman, Wipro Limited.

Kurien had been elevated to the position of vice chairman after stepping down as CEO to ensure the smooth transition of the new leadership at Wipro. Premji added that he had already completed the task of charting out a new technology roadmap to capture business in emerging sectors such as automation, artificial intelligence and digital.

The announcement comes a day ahead of the company's Q3 earnings call.

