With a bigger emphasis on personalisation, Adidas laces up for a long run

A few years back, when Adidas cut back on its stores in India, many saw it as a brand in retreat.

Far from it, says the company; it was more like retail rationalisation and that has helped Indian operations bounce back with a near 20-fold increase in its profit after tax figures for 2016-17. Larger retail formats, an aggressive digital strategy, emphasis on local market challenges and needs for its ‘Performance’ range and on personalisation and cultural nuance for its ‘Originals’ label are key contributors to the sharp increase in the brand’s fortunes. ...