With most negatives priced in, worst seems over for Max Financial investors

Shares of Max Financial Services (MFS) are down by a fourth in 2018 so far.

Fears over a possible discontinuation of the tie-up between Max Life Insurance and Axis Bank to distribute the former’s life insurance products (as the bank is looking to enter the insurance business directly), and equity raising for potential acquisition of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company by MFS, has weighed on investor sentiment. However, the worst seems over for MFS as most of the negative news is priced in the stock, say analysts who instead believe there could be gains from ...