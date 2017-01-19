With Swan Energy, Tatas seek foothold in LNG infrastructure

Swan Energy’s announcement on Wednesday of Tata Realty and showing interest in its liquefied natural gas terminal took and consultants by surprise.

“We expressed our interest and will go through a due diligence process. It is an project and we have been investing in infrastructure,” said Sanjay Ubale, managing director, Tata Realty and Infrastructure.

In a stock exchange filing, Mumbai-based said it had “received an expression of interest from Tata Realty and Infrastructure, showing its willingness to invest up to 10 per cent of the equity” in Swan LNG, the company setting up the floating regasification unit near Jafrabad in Gujarat.

The unit’s cost is Rs 5,600 crore and is open to diluting its 74 per cent stake in the project.

The overture from the follows Swan Energy’s recent announcement raising its authorised capital from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2,000 crore. Managing Director Nikhil Merchant could not be reached for comments.

According to an earlier agreement, holds 51 per cent in Swan LNG, Exmar Marine 38 per cent and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation 11 per cent. Exmar Marine is in talks with Vopak for selling its floating and regasification unit business and might end up holding 74 per cent in the joint venture company. The Gujarat government is set to increase its stake to 26 per cent through the Gujarat Maritime Board. In any case, will not reduce its stake in Swan below 51 per cent.

For Tata Realty and Infrastructure, this could be its first in an project. “ is a complex play and needs a lot of technical expertise. The group may be interested in this specific asset for any supply agreement that Swan has already signed up,” said an banker.

Swan has tied up initial supply agreements for 4.5 million tonnes per annum with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, Indian Corporation, and Natural Gas Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. With sourcing of tied up by its customers, Swan will essentially act as a tolling terminal.

Ubale did not rule out the option of using this as an entry point in the business. “It is pretty much a monopolistic business. Once the power linkages are tied up, it becomes a good play,” he said.

To be commissioned in January 2019, the Jafrabad port will have a 5 million tonne receiving terminal with one jetty-moored floating regasification unit. Swan has finalised the design of the unit with a South Korean firm and is expected to take delivery by December 2018.

The Tata move is the first deal to be announced since Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive Officer was named the new chairman of Tata Sons. “Our company operates independently. It is our decision. These talks have been on for the last one month,” Ubale clarified.

Swan Energy, too, has had its share of controversies. It was chosen as a strategic partner by the Gujarat government in GSPC Pipavav Power but the move was opposed by Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil in the Gujarat High Court. had earned the right to sell close to 70 per cent carbon credits from the project, which would have fetched it much more than what it would have paid for the stake. Eventually, pulled out of the deal.