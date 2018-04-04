With the merger of Saavn & Reliance Jio, music streaming hits a high note

It is a hyper-competitive market, with over half a dozen over-the-top (OTT) music players (online music streaming services) battling it out for a share of the sub Rs 1 billion market.

But it is attracting the big global boys like Amazon, Google and Apple and telcos like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, besides online companies like Times Internet, a part the Bennet and Coleman group. Last week, Reliance Industries took everyone by surprise, when it announced that it was combining its OTT platform Jio Music with Saavn, a global music and audio streaming service, creating a new entity ...