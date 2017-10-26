With the new Verna, Hyundai takes on Honda

Four years after losing its leadership position in the mid-sized sedan market to Honda, car maker Hyundai Motor India has mounted a significant challenge with the 2017 Verna. It has completely overhauled the brand, going in for a full model change. The move comes as the 2011 variant of the Verna , the last time the brand was given a makeover, completes its product life cycle. Since that launch, the brand has been through minor changes and refurbishments twice to bring excitement in the marketplace. It did not work with the Honda City continuing its reign over its ...