With Trump, visa clamps might happen, believes Indian IT

There have been nearly three dozen bills introduced in the US legislature, the Congress, over the past 20 years to impose restrictions on the H1B visa programme but only one has been made a law so far.

Now, with new US President Donald Trump's threat to issue an executive order to lower immigration of high technology talent, experts say the concerns are real, as he is delivering on the election promise that got him to the top office.

"This time, looking at the steps and statements made by the Trump both before and after the presidential election, we see a lot more seriousness about passing the Bill on raising the minimum wage for H1B visa-holders," said Raja Lahiri, partner, Grant Thornton India LLP. "There is high probability of this Bill getting passed."

In the past five years, when the US faced its worst recession and then a rebound, nearly two dozen Bills were introduced but without success. This Tuesday, a California-based lawmaker, Zoe Lofgren, introduced one to mandate who employ workers with H1-B visas to double their pay to a minimum of $130,000 a year.

"The huge difference this time is the predominance of Republicans (Trump's party) in Congress and the President's will for quick change. We could be surprised at the speed with which the bill may be passed," said Poorvi Chothani, managing partner at global immigration law firm LawQuest.

Sector analysts say Indian (IT) have got nearly 69 per cent of the H1-B visas issued (new ones and renewals) by the US government in recent years. The share has only increased despite a consistent fee increase, since Indian enjoy a cost arbitrage.

"There are clear signs that some implementation will be done. In the past, H1-B (reforms) was part of a comprehensive immigration Bill and that is why bipartisan support was not there," said a representative of Indian IT, requesting anonymity.

Irrespective of the outcome, the is certain of a sharp increase in the minimum pay for H1-B visa-holders, added the representative.

This might also be attached to an omnibus funding Bill, ties to funding for the government's functioning, said Chothani.