Business Standard

Without reskilling, artificial intelligence will impact jobs, warns Nadella

Bill Gates called for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs of people; slow down automation

Ayan Pramanik  |  Bengaluru 

satya, nadella, Microsoft, Flipkart, EkStep
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in discussion with EkStep Co Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani and Flipkart co-founder and CEO Binny Bansal (R)

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has warned that embracing artificial intelligence without reskilling people would have an impact on jobs, even as it has shown efficiency in delivery of services by the government in India.

"I think it is an exciting future, but at the same time, you have to be very mindful of the impact of AI on jobs. That's why I want to make sure in my case some of the skilling work we are doing even in India are going to help people," said Nadella at an interaction with the architect of Aadhaar Nandan Nilekani.

Nadella's comments come in the wake of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has called for levying taxes on robots that take away jobs of people and even advocated slow down the speed of automation. He also pointed that in countries such as India, Microsoft has been able to use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in government services in states such as Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian-born CEO of Microsoft is on a three-day visit to pitch Microsoft products and solutions, particularly its Azure cloud platform as it plays catch up with the web services of Amazon in the country. He signed a deal with Flipkart to host its services on the Azure cloud platform, moving away from the web services of rival Amazon. So far, over 2,000 start-ups are hosting their services on the Microsoft platform, besides using its tools.

Reliance Jio could not have reached 100 million subscribers without using Aadhaar as a tool to identify users and the government has saved as much as $ 5 billion in subsidies using the backbone of Aadhaar, said Nilekani.

"India is going to be data rich before they become economically rich. People can leverage the data improve their lives, for that you need to build an architecture where millions of people can access the data. We really see this as a transformational journey for the next decade," said Nilekani. "If all these technologies can be used for empowerment then they will become more acceptable because one of the challenges in the West is AI and all these are going to knock down jobs."

"The centre of entrepreneurial energy in India for us is all around the cloud. It is fantastic, we have big brands like Oyo Rooms using Azure. We have seen a cross-section of start-ups — Payment infrastructure and diagnostic start-ups using the cloud. The energy is tremendous," said Nadella. "In the last 12 months, we had 2,000 start-ups using our cloud, the accelerator programme the funding they are getting both locally and foreign capital." 

