Wockhardt's Ankaleshwar facility gets clearance from German regulator

Drug firm on Thursday said German regulator has issued European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certificate to the company's facility in Gujarat.

"The competent authority, Berlin, has since issued Certificate confirming that company's manufacturing facility at 138, GIDC Estate, Ankaleshwar, Gujarat, complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices," said in a filing to BSE.

The certificate issued in this regard is valid for three years, it added.

The nod from the German regulator comes after the issuance of a warning letter by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to the company for violating current good manufacturing practice norms, including its failure to ensure proper clothing for workers at its Ankleshwar plant.

