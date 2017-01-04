Wockhardt US business, stock under pressure over regulatory action

Share of US business revenue down to 17%

Continued non-compliance with quality norms at its manufacturing units has resulted in an over 66% fall in Wockhardt's US revenue over the last four years. The drug maker is under the scanner of the US Food and Drug Administration, which has issued import alerts to three plants. The latest plant to come under the regulatory glare is at Ankleshwar, which was issued an import alert last August and a warning letter last month. With three of its manufacturing units unable to supply to the US, the company's revenue has taken a hit. Wockhardt's stock too has come under ...

Aneesh Phadnis