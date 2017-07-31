Women leadership missing in pharma sector, says Mercer India

According to a study from Mercer India, the life sciences industry is way behind in terms of female workforce representation that stands at 11 per cent on an overall basis. In life sciences industry, there is only five per cent of female representation in sales and marketing function. Diversity, however, looks somewhat better in other functions in life sciences companies with women representation being 12 per cent in manufacturing, 17 per cent in R&D and 21 per cent in corporate functions. “One of the major reasons for pharma lagging behind is the significantly large ...