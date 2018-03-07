Women's Day: AI, SpiceJet, Vistara to fly with all-female crew on Thursday

Air India Express, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India are among the which will take to the skies on Thursday with flights in order to celebrate the International Women's Day. As many as eight international flights of Air India Express would be operated with an "All women-crew flights will take off from Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Mangalore, Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday," the no-frills airline said in a release today. Functions are also being organised at all its offices to felicitate the women workforce, which is about 40 per cent of its total employees, it added. ALSO READ: Indian women earn 20% less than men; wage gap rises with experience: Report Air India Express is the budget arm of Air India. Full-service airline Vistara said it would operate select flights with besides priority boarding for all women travellers and celebratory sale of tickets, among others. Budget carrier SpiceJet would operate three special flights with all women cockpit and cabin crew on the occasion of International Women's Day. ALSO READ: Women's Day 2018: Here are the top 5 co-working spaces for female employees On Tuesday, Air India had said it would operate flights with an to various international and domestic destinations, including New York and Singapore.