'Won't invest in women CEOs': Sexism is alive and kicking in the VC space

China's investment and business world has the reputation of being more equitable than that of other Asian countries — or in some ways, Silicon Valley.
It turns out there’s still a lot of work to be done.
"Rule number 10: we usually don’t invest in female CEOs," stated Luo Mingxiong from Jingbei Investment, an early-stage VC firm, in a public presentation last week in Beijing.
"It’s not because of any kind of prejudice. Just think about it carefully […] besides giving birth to children, what can women do better than men? Nothing," added a blog post from the VC firm summarising Luo’s speech. "If the company CEO is a man, but a lot of the chairmen are women, we typically won’t invest in either. Why? Because it shows that the entrepreneur […] can’t recruit equally excellent and ambitious male executives."
"I don’t think it’s as uncommon as we hope," Rui Ma, a former investor at 500 Startups, tells Tech in Asia. "His reasons are pretty common. Some people will say: don’t invest in single girls [because] they’re unstable."
According to the Grant Thornton International Business Report for 2016, China has a higher percentage of women in senior roles compared to the global average – 30 per cent versus 24. In the country’s investment world, quite a few institutions are lead by women, such as Anna Fang, CEO of ZhenFund, one of China’s leading seed funds, and Chen Xiaohong, founder of H Capital, a China-focused VC firm.
Despite the relatively high representation of women, strong prejudices remain, particularly when it comes to defining what women are good at, and what they’re not.
