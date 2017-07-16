Won't let TCS go away from Lucknow, says UP min amid fear among staff

Amid fears among (TCS) employees that India's largest software outsourcer may close down its unit in Lucknow, the (UP) government on Sunday said it will not let go out of the state capital.



"We will not let it (TCS) go from the state capital. We will look into it," state's Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal told PTI in



employees have also approached Chief Minister to ensure that the company did not leaveAgarwal's assurance came after UP ministers and Mohsin Raza told the employees last week that their interests would be protected.Maurya, who is the Minister for Labour and Employment in UP, had said necessary negotiations would be held to protect the interest of its employees, numbering around 2,000.Raza too had said if needed, he would speak to the management and the employees to find a way out.While the staff panicked, a company spokesperson described certain media reports as "rumours.""There have been rumours and reports being circulated in the media about the company's operations in would like to clarify that it is only consolidating its UP operations in Noida and there will be no job loss as a consequence," a spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday." is working to ensure that employees get the opportunities in Noida and other centres across India," the statement said.It came in the wake of media reports that staffers claimed they were informed by their team leaders and senior officials that the company is wrapping up the work at the unit.added 11,202 (gross) employees during the quarter under review, taking its total head count to over 3.85 lakh.