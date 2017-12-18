Woodland bets on the lure of the outdoors

For a while now Woodland has been wooing the millennials, slowly expanding its product range and increasing its presence on social media to communicate with the new generation.

And one of the ways the brand believes it can wend its way into the mind of the new generation consumer is by focusing on the rapidly growing niche of sports and adventure equipment, clothes and accessories and creating a catalogue that offers custom-created products. Woodland expects it can leverage its understanding of the Indian market as well as take advantage of its significant retail footprint to ...