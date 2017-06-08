Woodland expands its range to stay relevant

As competition from homegrown and international brands grows stronger, Woodland, the Indian label with Canadian roots, is taking a hard look at its product line and marketing and sales strategy. An expanded apparel line plus an entry into specialised sports equipment and travel gear is being planned to bolster its credentials as an outdoor and adventure brand. At the same time Woods, its fashion and lifestyle chain of stores, is being promoted more aggressively as a premium extension of the core brand. By tapping into the country’s rapidly growing adventure market and ...

