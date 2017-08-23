Worst is now behind us: Essar group director Prashant Ruia

With the signing of a $12.9-billion deal to sell their Gujarat-based refinery to Rosneft, the Ruias claimed to have completed Corporate India’s biggest debt deleveraging plan which would provide them extra fire power in their steel, ports, and power businesses. “The worst is now behind us. Our main plans for consolidating businesses, deleveraging debt and asset sale are now over. This was a long drawn process. Our immediate priority is to submit a resolution plan for the steel company, which is operating at a healthy 80 per cent capacity,” Prashant Ruia, ...