WWDC 2017: Apple may launch Siri speaker to rival Amazon Echo

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 is starting today in San Jose, the United States of America. Taking a hint from the previous WWDC, it is speculated that the giant would make announcements related to software updates, hardware updates and refreshed product line-ups.

According to a report in The Verge, would announce the next iterations of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and

"All four of Apple's big platforms are on yearly release cycles, with announcements in June, developer previews shortly thereafter and public releases in the fall. This year shouldn't be any different," the report said.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that 11 would have "an updated user interface" and we could possibly see this announcement being made at the event.

Reportedly, is working on a "dark mode" for the entire operating system, which changes most backgrounds from white to black.

If introduces the rumoured OLED iPhone, the dark mode would save battery by letting the screen keep more pixels turned off.

Also, might update its apps, like Mail and Safari, to allow the stylus to be used for annotations. Users can also expect improvement in the iPad with the introduction of support for multiple user accounts.

Given the success of Samsung Pay and the recent launch of LG Pay, might also bring improvements in Pay.

Last year, Google Assistant gave a tough competition to Siri. The competition went to another level with the launch of Samsung's Bixby. Apple's digital assistant Siri might get smarter to counter its rivals.

As far as hardware is concerned, might launch Siri speaker to rival Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The tech titan could also bring updated MacBooks and MacBook Pros with some spec bumps.

The company might also bring an update for the MacBook Air. It has been two years since updated the device.

It is a possibility that tech enthusiasts might be in for a treat if decides to delve out some information regarding the iPhone it will launch to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the revolutionary device.