WWDC 2017: Apple updates iMac, MacBook & MacBook Pro with faster processors

On the first day of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, on Monday announced it was refreshing its iMac, and Pro line with faster processor, powerful graphics and faster storage options.

The updated and Pro would offer faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, and brighter Retina displays. Also, the entry-level 21.5-inch would now come with a Retina 4K display and discrete graphics.





"Today gets a huge graphics performance increase, faster CPU performance, Thunderbolt 3 and a brighter with support for 1 billion colours. We're also increasing CPU and SSD speed on MacBook, adding faster processors and making faster graphics standard on our 15-inch Pro and introducing a new 13-inch Pro configuration.", said John Ternus. "With major updates to iMac, and a refresh of our and Pro lines, the Mac is stronger than ever," said John Ternus, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Here are the updated specifications:

The updated features faster Intel Kaby Lake processors that runs at a frequency of up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and supports up to twice the memory as the previous generation. Fusion Drive is now standard on all 27-inch configurations and the top-end 21.5-inch SSD storage options are now up to 50 per cent faster, and comes with Thunderbolt 3, the most powerful and versatile port ever.

Graphics on are much more powerful across the line with the new Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM. The 21.5-inch model delivers up to three times faster performance and the 27-inch model is up to 50 percent faster.

also comes with the best Mac display ever, now 43 per cent brighter at 500 nits and with support for 1 billion colours, delivering an even more vivid and true-to-life viewing experience.

& Pro

New now features faster Intel Kaby Lake processors that runs at a frequency of up to 1.3 GHz on Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD, and supports up to twice the memory. Weighing just two pounds and measuring 13.1mm thin, is the thinnest and lightest notebook for all-day, on-the-go computing.

The updated 13-inch Pro features Intel Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz, and the 15-inch Pro goes up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz. The 15-inch Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics with more video memory, and the 13-inch Pro adds a new configuration. With the revolutionary Touch Bar with Touch ID, gorgeous 500-nit Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 and incredible performance in a portable design, Pro is the best pro notebook has ever made.

also updated the 13-inch Air with a 1.8 GHz processor.