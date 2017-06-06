Company
Apple to enable p2p payments within iMessage
Business Standard

WWDC 2017: Apple updates iMac, MacBook & MacBook Pro with faster processors

The updated iMac display is now 43% brighter at 500 nits and with support for 1 billion colours

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Apple WWDC 2017
John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks under a graphic of price points for the Macbook laptop family during Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, US Photo: Reuters

On the first day of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, Apple on Monday announced it was refreshing its iMac, Macbook and Macbook Pro line with faster processor, powerful graphics and faster storage options.

The updated MacBook and MacBook Pro would offer faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, and brighter Retina displays. Also, the entry-level 21.5-inch iMac would now come with a Retina 4K display and discrete graphics.

“With major updates to iMac, and a refresh of our MacBook and MacBook Pro lines, the Mac is stronger than ever,” said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering.


“Today iMac gets a huge graphics performance increase, faster CPU performance, Thunderbolt 3 and a brighter Retina display with support for 1 billion colours. We're also increasing CPU and SSD speed on MacBook, adding faster processors and making faster graphics standard on our 15-inch MacBook Pro and introducing a new 13-inch MacBook Pro configuration.”, said John Ternus.

Here are the updated specifications:

The updated iMac features faster Intel Kaby Lake processors that runs at a frequency of up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and supports up to twice the memory as the previous generation. Fusion Drive is now standard on all 27-inch configurations and the top-end 21.5-inch iMac. SSD storage options are now up to 50 per cent faster, and iMac comes with Thunderbolt 3, the most powerful and versatile port ever. 

Graphics on iMac are much more powerful across the line with the new Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM. The 21.5-inch model delivers up to three times faster performance and the 27-inch model is up to 50 percent faster.

iMac also comes with the best Mac display ever, now 43 per cent brighter at 500 nits and with support for 1 billion colours, delivering an even more vivid and true-to-life viewing experience. 


New MacBook now features faster Intel Kaby Lake processors that runs at a frequency of up to 1.3 GHz on Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD, and supports up to twice the memory. Weighing just two pounds and measuring 13.1mm thin, MacBook is the thinnest and lightest notebook for all-day, on-the-go computing.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro features Intel Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro goes up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz. The 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics with more video memory, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro adds a new configuration. With the revolutionary Touch Bar with Touch ID, gorgeous 500-nit Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 and incredible performance in a portable design, MacBook Pro is the best pro notebook Apple has ever made.

Apple also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8 GHz processor.

