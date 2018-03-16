Xander, Ascendas among favourites to buy Blackstone's Pune IT parks

Private equity firms Group, Shapoorji Pallonji-Allianz, and Singapore-based investor-developer Ascendas-Singbridge have emerged as front-runners to buy Blackstone’s information technology (IT) parks in Pune, sources said.



“Though other global investors such as CPPIB, GIC and Brookfield, among others, have put in bids, Xander, Shapoorji-Allianz, and are the finalists,” sources said.



The IT parks are based in the Hinjewadi area of Pune and have over 3 million sq ft area. The property is valued at about Rs 20 billion, sources said.



is selling its 1.5-million-sq-ft Blue Ridge Special Economic Zone (SEZ) it had bought from private equity fund manager IDFC Alternatives and another IT SEZ that it bought from DLF in Pune. is also selling its 1.3-million-sq-ft Galaxy IT park in Noida.



“The assets are 100 per cent owned by and are not part of any joint ventures,” sources said. It is the biggest owner of offices and owns 70-million-sq-ft area along with its partners in the country.



Blackstone, declined to comment. did not respond to the mail and Shapoorji-Allianz could not be contacted. According to sources, Citi and Morgan Stanley are advising on the sale.



along with joint venture partners Embassy Group and Pune-based is planning to float investment trusts.



Big-ticket deals have picked up the pace in commercial Recently, Singapore-based sovereign fund GIC acquired 40 per cent stake in the rental arm of Prestige Group. GIC had also bought 40 per cent of DLF promoters in DLF’s rental arm.



Shapoorji Pallonji has tied up for a $500-million platform, which is said to be buying Adani’s office property in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex area for Rs 20 billion.



currently owns 6 million sq ft of office assets in India, with operating assets across multiple cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi. It also has a mall company called Virtuous Retail South Asia in which Dutch pension fund APG has a stake. Both, and Ascendas-Singbridge have a strong presence in Indian offices. owns IT parks in Bengaluru and Hyderabad among others.