Xiaomi makes the right calls, Oppo and Vivo see a lull

Chinese brands Xiaomi and Oppo, Vivo are a study in contrast in India’s smartphone market.

While one has grown exponentially in terms of market share in the past one year, the other two have largely stagnated. From 7.4 per cent a year ago, Xiaomi today has a share of 23.5 per cent, according to IDC, competing head-on with rival and traditional leader Samsung. Oppo and Vivo, on the other hand, have remained in the 7-10 per cent bracket in the past one year, with the September 2017 quarter being the only exception when Vivo’s share touched 13 per cent. Oppo and ...