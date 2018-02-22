JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

UP Investors' Summit: Jio to invest Rs 100 bn in 3 yrs, create 100,000 jobs
Business Standard

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 sale starts on Flipkart, Mi Home at 2 PM today

The smart LED television, priced at Rs 39,999, sports an ultra-thin design, 55-inch ultra-high-definition screen, domestic curated content and an easy to use Bluetooth-enabled remote control

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi is venturing into India’s consumer electronics market with the Mi Smart LED TV 4, unveiled in India on February 4. The smart LED television, priced at Rs 39,999, would go on sale today on Flipkart and Mi Store, starting 2 PM. The first LED Smart television in India from the stable of China-based electronics manufacturer Xiaomi sports an ultra-thin design, 55-inch ultra-high-definition screen, domestic curated content and an easy to use Bluetooth-enabled remote control. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro sale begins today on Flipkart, Mi Store In terms of features and specifications, the Mi Smart LED TV has a 55-inch ultra-high-definition (UHD) screen panel sourced from Samsung, which support HDR10 content as well. As for the audio, the television is powered by Dolby Plus DTS sound for cinematic audio quality. Xiaomi has partnered with digital content creators in India such as Sony, Voot, Hotstar, etc, to power the television’s content library.

The TV also supports digital set-top boxes. Interestingly, it seamlessly shows all the content at home screen, also known as the PatchWall. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: 18:9 screen, better camera than Redmi Note 4 As for the connectivity, there are three high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) ports, two USB ports, dual band Wi-Fi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.0. The television is powered by Amlogic 64bit quad-core processor, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics to boost the ultra-HD performance. The television features 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: A power performer let down by premium price tag

First Published: Thu, February 22 2018. 08:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements