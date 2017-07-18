Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 12MP camera, 5300 mAh battery launched at Rs 16,999

Chinese manufacturer on Tuesday launched in India its device that sports a 6.44-inch screen and is powered by a massive 5,300mAh battery.

claims that has 31 days of standby time and 57 hours of talk time. It comes with Quick Charge 3.0 technology with parallel charging and gives a day's power in just one hour of charging.

Unveiled in China in May, is the successor to Mi Max phablet that came to India last June.

Priced at Rs 16,999, the device will be available from July 27 from 10 am on Flipkart, Amazon, TATA CliQ and Mi.com.

The device, available in matte black, has a full metal unibody design and sports a fingerprint sensor on the back. It has rounded edges for a better feel.

The 7.6 mm has a 12MP camera on the top left with a dual The camera boasts large pixels for clearer photos with better contrasts as compared to its predecessor.

has 5MP selfie-shooter. It is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2GHz blended with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The device runs on Android Nougat 7.1.1 operating system and supports the split-screen feature.

The Android device comes modified with Xiaomi's own custom user interface called MIUI and the company has added a new theme this year. promised to update to MIUI 9 soon.

Xiaomi, that clocked over $1 billion in revenue in India last year, shipped 23.16 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2017, a whopping increase of 70 per cent from the previous quarter.

This comes after a period of continuous investment in technology, integrating sales across the online and offline platforms and increased growth in global markets especially in India.

Last week, the company's founder announced a new goal and wants to sell 100 million smartphones in 2018.

