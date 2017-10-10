Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 redefines bezel-less, 18:9 aspect ratio screen: Know more

After a gap of a little more than a year, China-based smartphone maker has launched premium smartphone Mi Mix 2 in India. The device is the only flagship smartphone in Xiaomi's current product range, which largely has budget and mid-range smartphones. The smartphone will go on sale on the platform of online partner and Mi Store, as well as offline retail stores, starting the first week of November.

Built on the concept of Mi Mix, the first bezel-less smartphone and the first to sport a 16:9 aspect ratio screen, the Mi Mix 2 brings a host of new features along with top-notch specifications. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio that covers almost the entire front with almost no bezels on top and sides. The bottom area also has limited bezel that houses the front camera. With extended screen aspect ratio and minimum bezels, the phone manages to house a larger screen in a frame equal or less than a 5.5-inch screen smartphones.

The Mi Mix 2 makes a move away from piezoelectric speaker solution used in the Mi MIX. the second-generation device uses a hidden speaker that takes up only a thin sliver of space between the top edge of the phone and the screen. The smartphone boasts a ceramic back, with four-sided curves blending seamlessly in the frame made of aluminium 7-series.

For seamless connectivity across the globe, the smartphone supports 43 network bands, including CDMA networks. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is coupled by the Adreno 540 graphic processor unit (GPU) for immersive graphics. In terms of camera, the phone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera, which utilises Sony IMX386 sensor, assisted with a 4-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS) that reduces the effect of handshake or motion, so images and videos remain sharp.



Mi MIX 2 has evolved from a conceptual design into a user-friendly phone catered to a wider consumer audience while retaining the wow factor. We are so proud to have brought Mi MIX 2 for our fans in India within a month of our global launch, and I am sure everyone will love how immersive the experience is, said Manu Jain, Vice President, and Managing Director, India.

The Mi MIX 2 will be available in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants. There will be a special preview sale for Mi Fans on October 17, at 12 noon on Mi.com and

Here are the key features of the smartphone