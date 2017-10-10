Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 with flagship specs, 18:9 screen launched: Know everything

China-based phone maker has launched its flagship Mi Mix 2 smartphone in India at Rs 35,999. The smartphone will go on sale through online sales partner Flipkart, Mi Store and offline retail stores starting from the first week of November.

Built on the concept of Mi Mix, which was the first bezel-less smartphone and the first to take refugee from 16:9 aspect ratio screens, the Mi Mix 2 brings host of new features along with top-notch specifications under the hood. The smartphone sports 5.99-inch FHD+ screen in 18:9 aspect ratio, which covers almost the entire front with almost no bezels on top and sides. The bottom area also has limited bezel that houses the front camera. With extended screen aspect ratio and minimum bezels, the phone manages to house a larger screen in a frame equal or less than a 5.5-inch screen smartphones.

Mi Mix 2 The Mi Mix 2 takes a move from piezoelectric speaker solution, which was used in Mi MIX, and the second-generation uses a hidden speaker that only takes up a thin sliver of space between the top edge of the phone and the screen. The smartphone boasts ceramic back with four-sided curves, which blends seamlessly in frame made of aluminium 7-series.

Mi Mix 2 For seamless connectivity across the globe, the smartphone supports 43 network bands including CDMA networks. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which comes coupled with Adreno 540 graphic processor unit (GPU) for immersive graphics. In terms of camera, the phone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera, which utilises Sony IMX386 sensor, assisted with 4-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS) that reduces the effect of handshake or motion, so images and videos remain sharp.

With Mi MIX, we gave everyone a glimpse of what the phone of the future would look like. Mi MIX 2 has evolved from a conceptual design into a user-friendly phone catered to a wider consumer audience while retaining the wow factor. We are so proud to have brought Mi MIX 2 for our fans in India within a month of our global launch, and I am sure everyone will love how immersive the experience is, said Manu Jain, Vice President, and Managing Director, India.



Mi Mix 2 The Mi MIX 2 will be available in a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There will be a special preview sale for Mi Fans on October 17, at 12 noon on Mi.com and

Here are the key features of the smartphone